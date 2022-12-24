AuslandDeutschlandEuropaFeuilletonJahrgang 2022ÖsterreichWirtschaft

Frohe Weihnachten!

Liebe Leser der ZurZeit!

Wir wünschen allen unseren Lesern und Unterstützern auf diesem Wege frohe Weihnachten und besinnliche Feiertage.

Besonderer Dank gilt unseren Spendern und Förderern!

 

