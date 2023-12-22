FeuilletonPodcast

ZurZeit-Podcast: 2023 – das war’s …

Von Andreas Mölzer: Erst Corona, dann Ukraine-Krieg und jetzt der Krieg in Israel … ein furchtbares Jahr neigt sich dem Ende, aber was folgt im nächsten Jahr – ist Krieg nun die „neue Normalität“?

